Anupam Kher joins Audit Advisory Board as member

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Anupam Kher has joined the Audit Advisory Board (AAB) as a member. The veteran actor says he is honoured to be in the company of such learned board members.

Anupam on Saturday shared a letter by Guljari Lal, Director General of Audit (Central), on Twitter, which reads that it’s an honour and privilege to have the actor on board.

“Your rich experience in the various walks of life would be of immense use for us to give proper perspective to our work and shall also help us to refine our audit approaches and bring more balance in our audit reporting… The tenure of the AAB is two years,” the letter read.

The 63-year-old actor thanked the Director General of Audit (Central) for having him as a member.

“Thank you Director General of Audit (Central) Guljari Lalji and the Indian Audit and Accounts Department for having me on your Audit Advisory Board. It is an honour and a privilege to be in the company of such learned board members,” Anupam tweeted along with a string of photographs with the members of AAB.

–IANS

