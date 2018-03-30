Anupam Kher nominated for Bafta

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Indian actor Anupam Kher has received nomination for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2018 for his work in a BBC project.

Anupam is nominated for his performance in the adaptation of Satnam Sanghera’s memoir “The Boy with the Topknot”, a TV movie.

The actor, who has featured in about 500 films, is up against Adrian Dunbar (“Line of Duty”), Brian F. O’Byrne (“Little Boy Blue”) and Jimmi Simpson – USS Callister (“Black Mirror”) for the Best Supporting Actor trophy.

Anupam tweeted on Wednesday: “Thank you Bafta for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled.”

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards on Wednesday, read a statement on bafta.org.

It will reward the best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2017. The ceremony will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13.

