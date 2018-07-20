Anupam Kher to play a neurosurgeon in ‘New Amsterdam’

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has started acting in the medical drama “New Amsterdam”, will be seen playing a neurosurgeon in it.

Anupam, who is currently in New York, took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote: ” Work starts in New York City. The series I am working in is called ‘New Amsterdam’. It is a medical drama, which premiers on September 25 at 10 pm on NBC. I play doctor Ajay Kapoor, a Neurosurgeon in it.”

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, the series follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

In addition to Anupam and Eggold, the cast of the series includes Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine.

On the big screen, Anupam will be seen in “The Accidental Prime Minister”.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The film is slated to release on December 21.

