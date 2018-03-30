Anupam Kher’s next is ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

Bollywood’s upcoming movie the Accidental Prime Minister has gone on floors in London. As per latest report the film has captured the nation’s imagination ever since the first poster of the movie. The movie features Anupam Kher bearing an uncanny resemblance to the former PM was released a few months ago.

According to sources the movie is based on the book by Sanjaya Baru and it has commenced principal photography in London. Further the Accidental Prime Minister is a political drama that traces the making and unmaking of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile Anupam Kher said, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for him as an actor in the movie. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely.

Sources added that the movie is directed by debutante Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, the former media advisor to the PM. Furthermore the film is produced by Bohra Bros and is slated to release on December 21, 2018.