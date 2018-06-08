Anupam wishes Kirron to do more for Chandigarh on birthday (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) On Kirron Kher’s 63rd birthday on Thursday, veteran actor Anupam Kher wished that the actress and politician continues to do excellent work for the country, especially for the people of Chandigarh.

“Happy birthday Kirron! May God give you all the happiness and peace in the world. May you continue to do excellent work for the country, especially for the people of Chandigarh,” Anupam tweeted.

Kirron in 2014, was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament from Chandigarh. She has also featured in films like “Khoobsurat”, “Dostana”, “Fanaa”, “Veer-Zaara”, “Main Hoon Na” and “Devdas”.

Feel still like a newcomer, says Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who shared a photograph of himself with legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand, says he still feels like a newcomer in the Hindi film industry.

Dharmendra on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he posted a series of black and white photographs with Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand.

“My happiness with my favourites — I feel I am still a new comer from Sahnewal and getting a chance of photo with my heartthrobs!” he captioned the image.

Dharmendra added: “An emotional moment, I miss my heroes, Dilip, Raj and Dev.”

On the work front, the 82-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” which also stars his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and is slated to release on August 15.

–IANS

