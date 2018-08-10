Anurag Basu, Bhushan Kumar join hands for a relationship drama

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with director Anurag Basu for a multi-starrer relationship drama.

Basu, who will be directing the film, is currently working on finalising the actors for the project.

“I have had a great association with Bhushan. When I shared the idea of this project with him, he instantly decided to come on board. I have been working on the project for some time now and really looking forward to directing it. It’s again going to be a ride of emotions on the silver screen,” Basu said in a statement.

Kumar is also looking forward to the project.

“Anurag is a master storyteller and brings magic to celluloid in the way his stories pan out and the trajectories his characters follow. Both of us are super thrilled to be working together on a very special project with some very talented actors which we will be happy announce soon,” said the music industrialist-turned film producer.

T-Series has given hit films like “Hindi Medium”, “Tumhari Sulu” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”. And Basu is known for films like “Murder”, “Gangster”, “Life in a… Metro”, “Kites”, “Barfi” as well as “Jagga Jasoos”.

