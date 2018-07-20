Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan’ to premiere at TIFF

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Anurag Kashyap’s directorial “Manmarziyaan” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018, where “Hotel Mumbai” on the 2008 terrorist attacks on the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai will also be screened.

Kashyap tweeted on Tuesday: “‘Manmarziyaan’ aka ‘Husband Material’ premieres at TIFF before releasing on September 21.”

The movie, penned by Kanika Dhillon, features Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. It is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment’s Phantom Films joint venture.

TIFF organisers on Tuesday unveiled the first titles for its 43rd edition to be held in September.

Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell starrer “Beautiful Boy” and “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman’s “Life Itself” are among the most high-profile world premieres this time.

Festival organisers had cancelled a Tuesday morning press conference in Toronto to unveil their first film titles after a mass shooting in the city on Sunday night.

The first gala and special presentations titles from Toronto, announced via a press release.

Dev Patel-starrer “Hotel Mumbai” is among the special presentation screenings.

–IANS

rb/vd