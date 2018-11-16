Anushka unveils her interactive wax figure in Madame Tussauds

Singapore, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress-producer Anushka Sharma has unveiled her interactive wax figure in Madame Tussauds here and says she is glad that her figurine is the first ever talking and interactive wax statue.

“I am glad that my wax figure is the first ever talking and interactive wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. I had a special fan take over my Instagram page today to capture the Madame Tussauds experience and I am thankful for the love and support that they are constantly give me,” Anushka said in a statement.

She added: “My fans who visit Madame Tussauds Singapore can engage with my interactive figure and also take a selfie.”

Her life-like figure holds a phone personally inviting visitors to photograph a selfie with her, which can be digitally shared with friends and family.

“Anushka Sharma is a big star, and she is so nice to work with… Anushka’s new interactive figure will be a great addition for our visitors and we will continue to grow our attraction in 2019. With much more interactives and Indian film stars coming to Singapore,” said Alex Ward, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Anushka’s figure joins other Bollywood stars including Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the IIFA Awards experience where you can re-live the glamour of the Bollywood awards ceremony.

