Any deviation may dilute government’s sensitivity, says Mamata on lateral entry

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) Raising “few concerns” on proposed government appointments through lateral entry, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said any deviation from the system, particularly by inducting professionals from non-governmental sector, notwithstanding their talent, may “dilute the sensitivity attached to the functioning of the government”.

She also said there should be a “wider debate and discussion with different stakeholders” before implementing the proposed lateral entry into senior positions of the government.

“In my view, there is no objection if talented persons join the Central Government to improve its professional competence and efficiency. But I have few concerns about the issue involving various implications,” she said in a Facebook post.

According to her, presently, the officers of All India/Central Services have been working in the government with “sincerity and accountability” and “maintaining secrecy, where the paramount interest of the nation remains supreme”.

“In view of it, I feel that any deviation from the system, particularly by inducting professionals from non-governmental sector, notwithstanding their talent may dilute the sensitivity attached to the functioning of the government,” she wrote.

Opening the doors of the bureaucracy for private sector professionals, the Central government on Sunday had invited applications for 10 Joint Secretary-level posts through lateral entry as opposed to those inducted through the UPSC exam.

Banerjee said the officers from All India Services/Central Services presently hold positions of Joint Secretary and equivalent levels in the Government of India, having been inducted in government services through transparent recruitment processes by Constitutional bodies like the UPSC. The officers are expected to be politically neutral while discharging their duties.

“Any shift from such standard will not be good for the nation,” she said.

“Therefore, it is necessary to have wider debate and discussion with different stake-holders, including representatives of the All India Services/Central Services, before implementing the proposed induction of lateral entries into senior positions of the government,” she said.

