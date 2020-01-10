Anya Singh: Father’s death, mother’s health kept me away from acting

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Anya Singh, who makes her digital debut with “Never Kiss Your Best Friend”, says she stayed away from acting after her Bollywood break in Yash Raj Films’ “Qaidi Band” owing to her fathers demise and mothers failing health.

“I had personal reasons to stay away from acting. I lost my father two months after the release of ‘Qaidi Band’, so I took time off to be with my family. Then, my mother fell sick, so I wanted to be there for her. So, I was at my home,” said Anya, while interacting with the media at a promotional event for her upcoming web series along with her co-actor Nakuul Mehta.

Anya also appeared in a Telugu romantic thriller film “Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene”, which released last year.

About working in “Never Kiss Your Best Friend”, Anya said: “We had fun and engaged in a lot of leg-pulling, apart from work. It’s a light show, so we had a lot of fun doing it. The environment on the set was never serious.”

The series is based on Sumrit Shahi’s book of the same name and it revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other.

Asked if she is feeling nervous about her digital debut, she replied: “I am very excited. I feel we have made a fun-filled and interesting show, which I hope audience will binge-watch. I feel we have done whatever we could have done for this show. It is not up to us any longer, so what can we do feeling nervous about audience response?”

“Never Kiss Your Best Friend” streams January 20 onwards on Zee5.

