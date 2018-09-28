Anything can happen at inaugural Thailand MotoGP, says Pedrosa

Madrid, Oct 2 (IANS) MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain (Honda) said anything could happen at the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix.

The Buriram Circuit, built in 2014, is to hold its debut MotoGP race this season on October 7, reports Efe.

“It will be the first time we race in Buriram, so we don’t know exactly what to expect from the weekend,” Pedrosa, currently 11th in the MotoGP standings was quoted in a statement released on Tuesday by Honda.

“Of course we have the references from the test we did in February, which went well, so we hope the feeling will be similar,” he added.

The Spanish rider echoed concerns about the hot, humid weather made by his Honda teammate and fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez, the current MotoGP championship leader.

“The heat will be high, and that will severely put to the test the bike, tires and ourselves, but it’s something we have dealt with many times already in Malaysia,” Pedrosa explained.

–IANS

gau/sed