Aparshakti excited about three films releasing back-to-back

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana, popular for featuring in Aamir Khan-starrer “Dangal”, says it feels good that three of his films will hit the screens soon.

“Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” is slated to be released on August 24. In this comedy-drama, Aparshakti will be seen playing actress Sonakshi Sinha’s love interest.

This will be followed by “Stree”, produced by Maddock films and helmed by debutant director Amar Kaushik. It will hit theatres on August 31. The movie belongs to the horror-comedy genre, and here Aparshakti will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Aparshakti will also be seen in Leena Yadav’s “Rajma Chawal”, which is releasing on the same day as “Stree”. Here, he will be playing a goon and will be seen alongside veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

“It feels really good to see three of my films releasing back to back. Looking forward to doing more work in the coming months. Hope I get to explore different genre of films in near future,” Aparshakti said in a statement to IANS.

–IANS

