Aparshakti: ‘Helmet’ will decide if I should play lead roles

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana says he had a great time shooting for his quirky next release, “Helmet”. The film, co-starring Pranutam Bahl, is his first outing as a solo lead actor. He added that the audience response to the film will determine whether he should do leading roles in the future.

“I think these all are wishes of my family, colleagues and the audience that all these things are happening to me. If ‘Helmet’ connects with the audience then people might think about whether I should play lead roles or not. If it does not connect, then people will say that it was too early for me to do a lead-hero film and I should have done two to three films in supporting roles. So, it’s all very situational. Having said that, I had a great time shooting for ‘Helmet’. Whatever I have seen and heard about it, it’s all going great,” said the actor, while interacting with the media at dancer choreographer Shakti Mohan’s “Break A Leg Season 2” shoot along with actress Nushrat Bharucha in Mumbai.

Aparshakti has carved his niche as a fine actor and comedian with some interesting character roles and was recently seen in the dance hit, “Street Dancer 3D”. “This is the first time, I played an emotional character. I have always played comic characters in films. When I used to do theatre, I used to do a lot of dark and intense roles but when I started working in films, I continuously have been doing comic characters and that was a bit weird. I had fun while playing an emotional character in this film and I feel glad that it connected with the audience,” he said.

“Helmet”, his first outing as a leading man, is directed by Satram Ramani.

Nushrat Bharucha, who was also present at the location, talked about her upcoming film “Chhalaang”, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. “We have recently launched the poster of the film. Everybody is excited to see what is going to happen in the film and why Raj (Rajkummar Rao) is sleeping in the poster of the film and what are we doing in the film. We are going to release the trailer very soon, so I don’t want to talk about it any more. The film will release on March 13,” she said about “Chhalaang”, a black comedy directed by Hansal Mehta and backed by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

–IANS

