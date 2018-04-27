Apart from heat Delhi suffers from bad air quality

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The national capital, though at 39.2 degree Celsius, a notch above the season’s average on Friday, still saw relief with three degrees drop in maximum temperature, a Met official said, but the air quality still remained “very poor”.

Parts of Delhi continued suffering heat with Palam area recording 41 degrees, a notch above the season’s average. On Thursday, Palam recorded 43.9 degrees. Gurugram and Faridabad in Harayana recorded 39.2 degree Celsius.

With 46.5 degrees, Churu in west Rajasthan was the most hot place in India on Friday.

For the National Capital Region, weather analysts attributed change in wind direction, from dry and warm westerly winds to humid and cool easterly and south-easterly breeze as the reason for the temporary respite.

Possibility of light showers towards Saturday may add to the respite for Delhi and neighbouring areas, the India Meteorological Department said.

Mercury will however start caching up from next week onwards. The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

“Temperature in Delhi and surrounding areas will remain below 40 degrees for next two to three days, due to the easterly winds and western disturbance. After that mercury will start to rise,” Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather analyst Skymet told IANS.

According to the IMD, light rains may improve the weather of Delhi in next 24 hours.

“Delhi may see light rain shower towards late Friday night or Saturday morning,” an IMD official said.

The humidity oscillated between 39 to 57 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 42 degrees, two nothces above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

According to Central Pollution Control Baard, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday was kept at 306, considered very poor, while on Thursday it was 312.

