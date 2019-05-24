Apex court extends tenure of Justice Jain at NCDRC

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the term of Justice V.K. Jain, a judicial member of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Jain’s term was to expire on Wednesday.

A vacation Bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose, directed for extension of Justice Jain’s tenure for one year or till the process of fresh appointment was completed.

“On due consideration, we grant extension of time by one year or till the process of fresh appointment is completed, whichever is earlier,” said the court.

Justice Jain was appointed as a judicial member of the NCDRC on May 30, 2014. He served as a Judge at the Delhi High Court for five years from May 2009. He demitted office on May 14, 2014 and then was appointed as a judicial member of the NCDRC. He had joined the Delhi Judicial Service on May 20, 1977.

