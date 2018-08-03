Apollo-Medics tie up for UP’s largest quaternary care hospital

Lucknow, Aug 5 (IANS) In a major boost to the healthcare infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, a collaboration between Apollo Hospitals and Medics Super Speciality Hospital was announced here on Saturday.

Under this, ApolloMedics — a 330-bed quaternary care hospital in the state capital — would be commissioned by the third quarter of the current financial year, an official told IANS.

“It will offer an integrated and comprehensive suite of healthcare services — from preventative to curative to continual home care and follow-up. ApolloMedics will provide world class healthcare delivery services for all socio-economic strata of society in the region,” the official stated.

Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, told the media that “the partnership with Medics Life Sciences is indeed a very special one for us as we look at enhancing our presence in this region.”

Sushil Gattani, Founder and Co-Chairman, Medics Super Speciality Hospital, termed the association as a monumental step in the healthcare ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

“The institution aims to deliver world-class treatment to the masses which were accessible only in metropolitan cities in the country till now. In addition, there is potential to develop Lucknow as a cost-effective Medical Value Travel destination, with direct flights to Middle East and South Asia every day,” he said.

–IANS

md/nir