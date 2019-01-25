Apple adds Downtime customization feature to iOS 12.2 beta

San Francisco, Jan 28 (IANS) After hinting at adding “Hey Siri” support for AirPods 2 in its next big iOS 12.2 update, Apple is planning to add a new feature that will allow users to customize and adjust their Downtime schedule.

Downtime is an iOS feature that syncs across all iCloud devices allowing users to set a schedule only during which apps and phone call services are allowed on the devices.

“With iOS 12.2, you can now set custom Downtime for each day depending on which day of the week it is. Many people will likely want Downtime to kick-in at a later time on the weekends than during the week and this new setting allows for that,” 9To5Mac reported on Sunday.

In the previous iOS versions, the set Downtime schedule applied to every day.

The feature has made its way to the first beta of iOS 12.2 that was released last week along with other additions including screen mirroring icon in the control centre, more detailed Apple Wallet user interface (UI) and Air Quality index on the Maps amongst the others.

There has not been any official date set for the launch of iOS 12.2 as yet.

