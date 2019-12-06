Apple Arcade introduces ‘Ultimate Rivals’ sports game

San Francisco, Dec 13 (IANS) Apple has revealed “Ultimate Rivals” from Bit Fry Game Studios, a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.

In “Ultimate Rivals: The Rink”, the first title in the franchise, players choose from more than 50 superstar athletes to compete in exciting two-on-two hockey matches.

“With Apple Arcade, we are committed to delivering a curated catalog where every title offers players a new, innovative experience that pushes the boundaries of what a game can be. The “Ultimate Rivals” franchise does just that,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Marketing said in a statement on Friday.

Players can combine, for instance, Alex Ovechkin and Alex Morgan against De’Aaron Fox and Jose Altuve or Skylar Diggins-Smith and Wayne Gretzky. Different combinations of heroes unlock unique ways to play and win against the AI or other gamers in online multiplayer matches.

The game has been introduced on Apple Arcade across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac and will be followed by an NBA licensed basketball game, “Ultimate Rivals: The Court” in spring 2020.

“Ultimate Rivals” features licensed athletes from the NHL, NBA, NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB, WNBA and the US Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association (USWNTPA), as well as retired legends like Wayne Gretzky.

Additional athletes will be added over time, ensuring long-term depth in the game. Short-session games with arcade rules increase the accessibility of the game, while delivering deep fun and an experience where the most skilled players have the best chance to win.

