Apple blocks Valve’s game streaming service

San Francisco, May 25 (IANS) US-based video game developer Valve’s game streaming service “Steam Link” will not be part of Apple’s iOS for now because of some “business conflicts with app guidelines”, media reported.

“Steam Link functions as a remote desktop for users to access their ‘Steam library of PC games’ from mobile devices and streams them directly for touchscreen play or via a Bluetooth controller for users,” The Verge reported on Thursday.

The speculation being made about the “business conflict” points to the fact that “Steam Link” would give iOS users the access to another app store, “Steam” within Apple’s tightly controlled ecosystem and this could have created issues between the game developer and the iPhone-maker, the report added.

“Steam Link” was first announced for mobile in March and Valve launched the beta version of “Steam Link” on Android earlier this month.

“Valve says ‘we hope Apple will reconsider in the future’,” the report added.

–IANS

