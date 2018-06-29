Apple drops Intel for 5G chips in 2020 iPhone models: Report

San Francisco, July 6 (IANS) Apple has reportedly conveyed a message to Intel, saying it will not be using the chip-maker’s 5G modems for 2020 iPhone models, the media reported.

As a result of the decision, Intel seems to have halted development on a modem internally known as “Sunny Peak”, but the company is reportedly now focusing on improving its product in an attempt to win Apple back for the 2022 iPhone lineup, Digital Trends reported on Thursday.

The news was originally reported by Calcalist, an Israeli financial daily, which reviewed internal company communications.

Earlier reports suggested that Apple was turning to Taiwanese mobile chipset maker MediaTek for its communications components and that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant was looking to move away from using Intel processors altogether by 2020.

Apple started using Intel components in modern iPhones as it wanted to reduce its dependence on chips from Qualcomm, with which it got entangled in a log legal battle.

