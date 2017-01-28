Apple files patent for vapouriser

New York, Jan 28 (IANS) The US Patent and Trademark Office has published an application that shows Apple has filed a patent for a vapouriser technology — an apparatus that can regulate temperature to release heat from a substance within a canister.

However, the patent application does not mention anything about what substance the device is designed to be used with, The Verge reported on Saturday.

It may be a standalone product intended for recreational use and interestingly the application does not cite a human end user, the report added.

Speculations are that if not a vape, Apple could foray into air freshener segment.

Recently, the vapour technology was used to create interactive holograms.

Last year, CES launched a smartphone that one can smoke.

