Apple in talks with new partners over content deals for TV+

San Francisco, Dec 20 (IANS) Apple is considering making deals with James Bond franchise-owner MGM and college sports giant the Pac-12 to acquire content to improve its Apple TV+ service.

MGM, one of the world’s oldest studios, already have a huge catalog of content but its not known if the deal with Apple would focus on new original content or would include existing content only.

Meanwhile, the partnership with Pac-12 deal would give Apple its first live sports content.

The Cupertino-based tech giant may add third-party content to Apple TV+ alongside Apple’s own original content in the future alongside its own original content.

Currently, Apple TV+ features just a few of Apple’s original TV shows, such as “The Morning Show,” “For All Mankind,” “Servant,” and “See.”

Additionally, Apple has received its first-ever Golden Globe nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for its global hit “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+, becoming the first streaming service to earn nominations in its launch year.

The service is available on the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, along with other devices like Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV sticks and the web at tv.apple.com.

It is available in more than 100 countries around the world and the content is subtitled or dubbed in close to 40 languages.

