Apple introduces new iPad, classroom software for schools

Chicago, March 27 (IANS) Taking on Google, Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new 9.7-inch iPad that will be available for schools in the US for just $299 ($329 for consumers).

The Augmented Reality (AR)-capable iPad with the A10 fusion chip can use Apple Pencil stylus just like iPad Pro, TechCrunch reported.

“We believe that technology could help deliver a truly unique and personalized experience to students and teachers,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook at an education-focused event here.

In the US schools, 60 per cent laptops and computers use Google software, followed by Apple’s iOS at 12.3 per cent and MacOS at 4.7 per cent.

The new iPad for schools comes with 200GB of free iCloud storage — up from 5GB.

The device claims 10-hour long battery life, houses 8MP camera and supports 1080P HD video.

Apple also released some new classroom software and a creative curriculum called “Everyone Can Create”.

It also unveiled its iWork productivity apps — Pages, Keynote and Numbers which support Apple Pencil.

A new free app “Schoolwork” lets teachers distribute handouts, make assignments, assign specific activities within apps, check on students’ progress.

“One idea is that this might help teachers tailor activities,” reported ReCode.

–IANS

na/vd