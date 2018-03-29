Apple iOS 11.3 lets users control battery performance

San Francisco, March 30 (IANS) After facing the flak over the revelation that it was purposefully slowing down iPhones to save battery life, Apple has released iOS 11.3 update that gives users more power over battery performance.

The iOS 11.3 has added new features to show battery health of an iPhone or iPad and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced.

These can be found in Settings–Battery and are available for iPhone 6 and later.

“Additionally, users can now see if the power management feature that dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns, first introduced in iOS 10.2.1, is on and can choose to turn it off,” Apple said in a statement late Thursday.

This feature can be found in Settings – Battery and is available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The new update has a “Health Records” feature that lets patients select from several health institutions to access medical information.

“The new aHealth Records’ feature helps patients of more than 40 health systems including Duke, NYU Langone, Stanford and Yale view their medical records from multiple institutions right from their iPhone,” Apple said.

“Health Records” data is encrypted and protected with a passcode.

iOS 11.3 also make it easier to understand how personal data may be used.

“A new privacy icon and detailed privacy information will appear whenever Apple asks for access to personal information to enable features, secure Apple services or personalize an iOS experience,” the Cupertino-based company added.

iOS 11.3 delivers new immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences, new Animoji for iPhone X users, access to personal health records in the Health app and more.

“With iOS 11.3, apps can now deliver AR experiences that use vertical surfaces like walls and doors, in addition to horizontal surfaces like tables and chairs, and more accurately map to irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables,” Apple said.

iPhone X users can now enjoy even more Animoji with lion, bear, dragon or a skull.

A new “Business Chat” feature lets users communicate directly with businesses right within the Messages app.

“Business Chat” will be available in beta in the US and top businesses in retail, finance and hospitality will begin rolling out this new messaging feature for customers.

Apple Music will now streams music videos uninterrupted by ads.

“Apple News makes it easier to stay up-to-date on the most important videos of the day with a new Video group in For You, and improved Top Stories,” the company said.

