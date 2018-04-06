Apple launches iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus in red to fight AIDS

San Francisco, April 9 (IANS) Apple on Monday announced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in red colour as part of its partnership with Product (RED), an advocacy group dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa.

The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order online in select countries and regions from Tuesday and in stores beginning Friday, Apple said in a statement.

In India, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition will be available in 64GB and 256GB models respectively — starting at Rs 67,940 — from May at Apple authorised resellers and select carriers.

“This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black colour combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Vice President of Product Marketing.

Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, contributing more than $160 million as part of its partnership with (RED).

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of Apple’s leadership in and commitment to the AIDS fight since the beginning of (RED) in 2006,” said Deborah Dugan, (RED)’s CEO.

“The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of lifesaving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies,” Dugan added.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus features Retina HD display and the Next-Gen A11 Bionic chip. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-MP cameras and introduces Portrait mode. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with iOS 11.

Apple also introduced a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio for Rs 7,000.

