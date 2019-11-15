Apple launches smart battery case for iPhone 11 series

San Francisco, Nov 21 (IANS) Apple has launched its third generation of smart battery cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

The new Smart Battery Cases are available in white, black and pink sand for the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max and just white and black for the iPhone 11. All versions are priced at $129 in US.

“Engineered for iPhone 11, the smart battery case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The case features a dedicated camera button that launches the Camera app whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked.

A quick press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video. It works for selfies, too.

Additionally, the case can be charged even faster with USB-PD-compatible chargers. It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the EarPods with lightning connector or the lightning digital AV adapter.

