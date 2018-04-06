Apple likely to introduce iPhone 8, 8 Plus in red

San Francisco, April 9 (IANS) Apple is likely to introduce the red colour to its iPhone 8 and 8 Plus lineup on Monday as part of its partnership with Product (RED), an advocacy group dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Apple last year announced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a vibrant red aluminium finish as part of the partnership with Product (RED) charity.

“It has viewed a memo from Virgin Mobile, which says that Apple will announce the phone option on Monday,” The Verge reported on Sunday, quoting MacRumors.

The memo reportedly notes that the phone will be available for pre-order but it doesn’t specify if the red colour will be a part of the iPhone X edition.

Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with (RED).

–IANS

