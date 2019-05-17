Apple Park decorated in rainbow colours for Steve Jobs

San Francisco, May 18 (IANS) Apple Park was decorated with the colours of its classic rainbow logo in celebration of the formal opening of its new headquarters and also to pay tribute to its late co-founder Steve Jobs.

At the centre of the opening was a rainbow stage dreamed up by Jony Ive — Apple’s head of design.

“Apple yesterday held its formal opening of Apple Park, including a concert on the rainbow stage at the centre of the campus. Lady Gaga performed at the event, with Apple Park employees taking to Twitter and Instagram to share photos and videos,” the 9to5Mac reported on Saturday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to express his love for Steve Jobs and thanked Lady Gaga for her performance in a separate tweet.

“We came together today, in the home you imagined for us, and celebrated your spirit. We love you, Steve,” Cook tweeted.

The iPhone maker changed its official address from One Infinite Loop to One Apple Park over a year ago, but it reportedly waited to hold a celebration of the formal opening of its new headquarters until this weekend.

