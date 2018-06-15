Apple signs multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey

San Francisco, June 16 (IANS) With an aim to promote original programming amid the growing video streaming war, Apple has announced a multi-year content partnership with producer-host Oprah Winfrey.

Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programmes that “embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world”, the tech giant said in a statement on Saturday.

“Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple,” the company added.

Winfrey is the CEO of the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) which is a US-based television channel owned by Harpo Studios and Discovery Inc.

The video streaming is a lucrative business today and Amazon and Netflix are currently leading the market.

Apple recently announced content deals with Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg.

“Netflix previously announced a multi-year production deal with the Obama family, and reportedly paid close to $100 million to secure a deal with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Scandal’ creator Shonda Rhimes,” The Verge reported.

