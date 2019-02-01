Apple to celebrate February as ‘Heart Month’

San Francisco, Feb 2 (IANS) Apple marks February as “Heart Month” during which the company will educate people about their heart health and bring an “Activity Challenge” for Apple Watch users.

“Apple will host ‘Heart Health with Apple’ sessions in Apple Stores in New York, Chicago and San Francisco with celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkin where the attendees will hear a discussion about heart health,” the company’s blog-post said on Friday.

The participants would also be part of a new ‘Health and Fitness Walk’ and take brisk walks with Apple Watch around their community.

The iPhone-maker claims to continue to receive letters from users who vouch Apple Watch has helped them identify heart conditions, seek medical treatment, lose weight and get active.

“We hope this Activity Challenge and these conversations about heart health will motivate more customers to make regular physical activity a part of their lives,” said Jay Balhnik, Senior Director, Apple.

Apple Watch users who close their “Exercise Ring” seven days in a row from February 8 to 14 would also earn a special badge and stickers for Messages on Valentine’s Day, the post added.

–IANS

rp/in