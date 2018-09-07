Apple Watch Series 4 with bigger display unveiled

California, Sep 12 (IANS) Apple on Wednesday officially unveiled its next generation of Apple Watch that features a larger edge-to-edge display with smaller bezels, which is 30 per cent bigger.

The device brings a design overhaul to the Apple Watch as the iPhone-maker is now using a new dual-core 64-bit chipset, custom designed to improve performance.

“Apple Watch isn’t just the number one smart watch, it is the number one watch in the world period,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said before introducing COO Jeff Williams.

Apart from heartbeat data, the devices would now also track heart rhythm and notify users.

The new series has been approved by FDA for ECG recording as well but this feature would be limited to only US-based users initially.

The Cupertino-headquartered giant said it is working to introduce this feature in other countries as well.

