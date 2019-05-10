Apply for Sahapedia-UNESCO fellowship from May 15

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Starting May 15, scholars can apply for the third edition of the Sahapedia-UNESCO Fellowship programme, a project that encourages fresh research on tangible and intangible heritage across India and South Asia.

A statement by Sahapedia, an open online encyclopaedic resource on Indian arts and culture, said that interested candidates can apply for the fellowship programme from May 15 to June 30.

The fellowship supports research in diverse fields of art, culture, tradition and heritage of India.

Supported by the Union Culture Ministry, the fellowship will carry an amount of Rs 40,000 to be awarded to each fellow.

As per Sahapedia, entries can be submitted in English, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil or Malayalam.

“Post-doctoral scholars, doctoral candidates and post-graduates may apply. Applicants can choose categories pertaining to documentation, research or a combination of the two for their entries,” the forum said.

Fellowship details would be made available on https://www.sahapedia.org/ when the applications open on Wednesday.

–IANS

sj/arm