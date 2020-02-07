Appointing Sawant as CM was Parrikar’s last wish: Goa Minister

Panaji, Feb 10 (IANS) Pramod Sawant succeeded Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister of Goa because it was the latter’s dying wish, state Ports Minister Michael Lobo said on Monday.

Speaking at an official function in Candolim beach village in North Goa, Lobo said that Parrikar’s last wish of anointing Sawant as his successor was eventually fulfilled by the Goa BJP unit.

“When the ex-CM was extremely sick just before he passed away, he called Sawant, myself, ex-Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar and party President (Vinay) Tendulkar,” Lobo said in the presence of Sawant.

“He told us directly, ‘I know my time has come. I do not know till when I will live. I want to share with you that after my death, Pramod Sawant should become the Chief Minister of the state’,” Lobo said.

“The party took the decision as per his last wish,” he added.

Parrikar, a former Union Defence Minister and four-time Cheif Minister of Goa, died in March last year, soon after which Sawant, who was serving as the Speaker of the Goa legislative Assembly, was appointed as the Chief Minister.

–IANS

