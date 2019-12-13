Approaching important stage in Afghan peace talks: Khalilzad

Kabul, Dec 19 (IANS) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said that the ongoing Afghan peace talks were “approaching an important stage” after he wrapped up two days of consultations here.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Khalilzad said: “We’re approaching an important stage in the Afghan peace process. Wrapped up two days of consultations in Kabul. Productive trip,” reports TOLO News.

Khalilzad also said that he met US Ambassador in Kabul, John Bass, General Austin Scott Miller, Commander of US and NATO Forces in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, former President Hamid Karzai, activists, and other political leaders and discussed efforts to achieve peace and pave the way to intra-Afghan negotiations.

The President’s office said that Khalilzad and Ghani discussed the ceasefire and the Taliban’s “safe havens outside Afghanistan”.

Khalilzad’s trip comes after a break was called in the US-Taliban negotiations following a Taliban-claimed attack on Bagram airbase on December 11.

Before the break, sources said that the discussions were focused on a reduction of violence, a ceasefire and intra-Afghan negotiations.

–IANS

ksk/