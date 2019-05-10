April passenger cars sales in India down 20%

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Passenger cars sales declined 19.93 per cent in April as low demand, along with high interest costs, continued to dent sale figures.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger cars sales in the domestic market last month dropped to 1,60,279 units from 2,00,183 units sold during April 2018.

Among the other sub-segments of passenger vehicles, the number of utility vehicles sold in India went down by 6.67 per cent to 73,854 units in April 2019, while 13,408 vans were sold last month, down 30.11 per cent from the same month of 2018.

Overall, passenger vehicle sales declined 17.07 per cent in April last to 2,47,541 units, from 2,98,504 units in April 2018.

