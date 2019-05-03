Apurva Asrani’s directorial debut to star Manoj

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) National Award-winning film editor and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani is all set to make his solo directorial debut, which will feature actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Making the announcement on social media, Apurva wrote: “Pleased to announce my solo directorial debut, co-produced by and starring my ‘Satya’ and ‘Aligarh’ star, Manoj Bajpayee.

“Our script traces the emotional journey of a forgotten genius who is slowly losing his mind. Since awareness and support for mental health issues is sharply lacking in India, we chose the ‘Mental Health Awareness Month’ to make the announcement.”

The story of the film attempts to address the mental health issue and the film is likely to go on the floors by the end of this year.

Apurva is known for editing some of the critically acclaimed films like “Shahid”, “Children of War”, “CityLights”, “Aligarh” among others.

He bagged the National award for the film “Snip!” in 2001.

