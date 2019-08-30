Apurvi, Deepak get gold in 10m air rifle mixed team event

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 2 (IANS) A dominant display from ace India shooters Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar saw them clinching gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event of the ongoing ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday.

The Indian duo outclassed China’s Yang Qian and Yu Haonan 16-6 in the final.

It is India’s fourth gold at the event.

Meanwhile, Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar beat the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Peter Sidi 16-10 in the bronze medal match.

