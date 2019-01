AR Divine backed by Kailash Kher unveils ‘Mere watan’

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Band AR Divine, which was launched last year by popular singer-composer Kailash Kher, has released a song titled “Mere watan” on the occasion of Republic Day on Saturday.

“I felt so proud when I heard ‘Mere watan’ by AR Divine. It’s been beautifully composed and sung by them for our nation. They are the youth of our future Bharat and when we see them showing love and respect towards our motherland, we can’t help but feel a sense of pride,” Kher said in a statement.

The band consists of Abhishek Mukherjee (vocals), Rachit Agarwal (vocals), Shivahari Ranade (keyboard), Neelabh Nath (lead guitar), Jainesh Parle (drums), Aditya Dhekale (percussion) and Graham Gonsalves (bass guitar).

“For us, ‘Mere watan’ means a lot, as it is a song of love that we feel for our country and a feeling of pride that comes across… that shows the whole world that we are in love and that we are proud Indians,” AR Divine said in a joint statement.

It’s exclusively available for a month on SongDew and from February 2, it will be out on all the digital platforms.

–IANS

