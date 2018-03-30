Arab League award presented to Vicaruddin

Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) The Arab League, the largest organization of Arab countries, has presented Arab League award to Syed Vicaruddin, Chairman of Indo-Arab League, a Hyderabad-based organisation working to promote Indo-Arab ties.

The award was presented to Syed Vicaruddin on the 73rd inception day of the Arab League by Union Minister of State M.J. Akbar at the Embassy of Oman in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of ambassadors of 22 Arab countries.

Syed Vicaruddin, who also edits India’s oldest Urdu daily ‘Rahnuma-e-Deccan’, is the first Indian to be presented with this award, said a statement here.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to India, Saud Mohammed Al-Sati appreciated the services of Vicaruddin for healthier Indo-Arab relations. “Indo-Arab League Hyderabad under the leadership of Mr. Syed Vicaruddin has played an important role in promoting peace among Arab states and striving for their unity for half a century,” he said.

Arab League Ambassador Dr Alia Ghannam also lauded Vicaruddin’s contributions to Arab world’s peace and unity.

Vicaruddin said although the Arab League award is a rare honour, it will always remind him of “the blood of Palestinian martyrs and the pain and sufferings of Palestinian women and children”.

He said the Indo-Arab League was established to strengthen Indo-Arab relations and support the Palestinian cause of peace and freedom in 1967.

“Two Presidents of India and seven Prime Ministers including Mrs. Indira Gandhi, P.V.Narsimha Rao, I.K.Gujaral, V.K.Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma and Gyani Zail Singh had participated in Indo- Arab League Hyderabad’s events,” he said, adding Palestinian President Yaser Arafat visited Hyderabad twice on his personal invitation to attend Indo-Arab League seminars.

Vicaruddin said the Indo-Arab League Hyderabad is building Arafat Complex at a cost of Rs 80 crore at Banjara Hills. The complex will be a tribute to the former Palestinian President and will house a research centre, reading hall, gallery showcasing Palestinian martyrs among other things.

Vicaruddin invited ambassadors of these Arab states to establish their consulates in Hyderabad at the Arafat Complex, which will be ready by 2019.

