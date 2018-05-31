Arab League calls for urgent protection of Palestinians

Cairo, June 6 (IANS) The Cairo-based Arab League (AL) has urged the international community on Tuesday to interfere immediately to provide protection for the Palestinian people against “Israeli violations”.

“The Israeli violations against the Palestinian people ring the bell of danger through campaigns of settlement expansion and seizing Palestinian lands,” Saeed Abu Ali, AL assistant secretary general for the occupied Palestinian and Arab lands, said in a statement, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Abu Ali renewed calls on international community institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, for immediate intervention to provide protection for the Palestinian people and relieve their oppression and suffering.

Israeli approved in late May the construction of some 6,400 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem.

An Israeli high court has recently issued a ruling to demolish the Bedouin community in Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, which will forcibly displace 35 Palestinian families as Israel plans to build 92 new settlement units nearby.

“For over 50 years, since the Israeli occupation of Palestinian and Arab territories in 1967, Israel has been continuing its aggression, occupation policies and grave violations of Palestinian rights and all covenants and international law principles,” said the AL senior diplomat.

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict has continued since the Western-backed creation of Israel by occupying Palestinian territories in 1948.

The deadlock of the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis is largely attributed to Israel’s settlement expansion policy, which is rejected even by its strongest ally, the US.

Since late March, the Israeli forces killed at least 120 Palestinians and wounded thousands during protests calling for the Palestinian refugees’ right of return and ending the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since Islamic Hamas movement seized control of the enclave in 2007.

