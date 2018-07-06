Arab League condemns terror attack in Tunisia

Cairo, July 10 (IANS) Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has condemned the terrorist attack in Tunisia which left nine security officers dead and others injured.

Arab League Spokesman Mahmoud Afifi on Monday said the Arab League renewed its support for Tunisia in its fight against terrorism, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Arab League chief asserted that such criminal acts would not dismay Tunisian leadership and people from going on their track of ending such crimes which threaten the security and stability of all Arab societies, the spokesman said.

Aboul-Gheit offered condolences to the Tunisian president, government and people as well as the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

At least nine members of Tunisia’s security forces were killed on Sunday by a group of terrorists in a border security station in northwest Jendouba province.

