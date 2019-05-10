Arab League highlights global peaceful co-existence

Cairo, May 17 (IANS) The Arab League has highlighted the importance of spreading the culture of peaceful co-existence in the world.

Peaceful coexistence, either within one community or among different communities, is a prerequisite for ensuring security and stability of communities, especially in view of the current challenges such as terrorism, extremism, and fanaticism, the Arab League said on Thursday in a statement on the occasion of International Day of Living Together in Peace, Xinhua reported.

The Arab League also underlined the importance of renouncing all kinds of hatred, fanaticism and racial discrimination, as well as its commitment to the UN principles, especially with regard to respecting human rights and basic freedoms.

The UN General Assembly, in its resolution 72/130, declared May 16 the International Day of Living Together in Peace, as a means of regularly mobilising the efforts of the international community to promote peace, inclusion, understanding and solidarity.

