Arab League vows to fight diplomatic battles for Palestinian rights

Cairo, July 5 (IANS) Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said on Wednesday that Arab countries are in a real battle at the diplomatic level to guarantee the Palestinian rights.

Addressing the closing session of the second legislative chapter of the Arab Parliament in Cairo, Aboul-Gheit said the Arab countries are working to ensure that the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would not be followed by other countries, Xinhua reported.

The Arab League is now undertaking necessary contacts for expediting the formation of a fact-finding committee to probe into the crimes Israel has committed in the Gaza Strip since March 30, he added.

He noted that the Arab countries managed to get the United Nations to pass a resolution on June 13 to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

The Arab League stressed that the Palestinian cause will always remain the cause of all Arabs until the conflict is solved with an end to the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The US moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May despite regional and international outcry, after President Donald Trump declared the disputed holy city as Israel’s capital in December.

