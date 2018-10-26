Archaeologists find Bronze Age ruins in China

Beijing, Oct 28 (IANS) A team of archaeologists said on Sunday that they have unearthed Bronze Age ruins including the remains of ancient houses and ash pits along with animal bones, bronze ware and stone tools in China’s Jilin province.

The finds were discovered on a sand dune near Dajinshan village in Shuangliao city, according to the School of Archaeology of Jilin University.

Fang Qi, the archaeologist who headed the excavation, said researchers speculate that the ruins might serve as evidence of a living and fishing place for ancient people near the Eastern Liaohe river based on large quantities of unearthed life utensils, animal bones, fishbones, mussels and shellfish, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ruins are around 150 metres long and 100 metres wide.

Jointly launched by researchers from countries including China, France and the US, the ongoing excavation started in July and is covering around 1,000 square metres.

After the excavation is completed, the archaeologists will send 20 carbon samples to the University of Oxford for more precise age testing.

“The new discovery will shed some light on the living and working conditions of ancient people along the Eastern Liaohe river basin, and enrich people’s understanding of ancient life in the region,” Fang said.

