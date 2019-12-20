Are you the ambassador of Pakistan? Mamata asks Modi

Siliguri/Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after he asked the Opposition to protest against Pakistan and not the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wondered whether Modi was the ambassador of Pakistan with a habit of glorifying and dragging in the neighbouring nation on every issue.

“There is one matter in my heart. I respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But I would like to put a question before him. When we live in such a large and the biggest democratic country, then why do you compare our country with Pakistan?

“Aren’t you ashamed? Are you the ambassador of Pakistan, that you are glorifying Pakistan every day in every way?” Banerjee asked before leading a huge protest march in the northern Bengal town of Siliguri, about 550 km from Kolkata, against the CAA and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens.

