Aretha Franklin cancels concerts due to health concerns

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Legendary singer Aretha Franklin has cancelled her two upcoming concerts on her doctor’s orders.

“Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months,” her management sent in a statement to ew.com.

“She is extremely disappointed she cannot perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as she had expected and hoped to.”

Franklin was set to headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in late April, and before that, had been slated to perform a concert at Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center on her 76th birthday (March 25).

Both gigs have now been cancelled.

She last performed live in November 2017, at Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation gala.

In June, the 18-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at the Wang Theatre in Boston and at the Toronto Jazz Festival.

