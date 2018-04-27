Argentina cancel friendly in Nicaragua over security concerns

Buenos Aires, April 28 (IANS) The Argentine Football Association has canceled a planned friendly match between Argentina and Nicaragua ahead of the World Cup due to security concerns over ongoing social unrest in the central American country.

At least 38 people have died during protests against social security reforms, reports EFE news agency.

TyC Sports, the Argentine broadcaster which manages the national team’s television rights, reported on Friday that the team had called off the World Cup warm up friendly, scheduled for May 29, due to the “social crisis crossing the country”.

Argentina will instead play Haiti or Jamaica as they finalize their preparations for the World Cup in Russia, which kicks off in June.

The former World Cup champions’ first match is on June 16 against Iceland.

