Argentina enter World Cup pre-quarters with 2-1 win over Nigeria

St. Petersburg (Russia), June 27 (IANS) Argentina defeated Nigeria 2-1 in their final Group D match here on Tuesday to enter the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals.

Marcos Rojo scored the winner for Argentina in the 87th minute after Victor Moses’ penalty conversion in the 51st minute had cancelled out Lionel Messi’s strike in the 14th minute.

Following the win, Argentina have four points in total and they are second in the table, behind Croatia, who have nine points. The other two teams in the group, Nigeria (three points) and Iceland (one point) have crashed out of the tournament.

