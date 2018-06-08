Argentina presents commemorative World Cup coin

Buenos Aires, June 9 (IANS) The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) has presented a commemorative coin for the 2018 World Cup.

Friday’s presentation was carried out as part of the “Soccer: a passion of the crowds” exhibition, reports EFE news agency.

The exhibition displays the commemorative coins issued by the BCRA for the World Cups of 1978 (Argentina), 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa) and 2014 (Brazil), as well as some commemorative coins issued by other countries.

“The main motif of the coin is a player running with a soccer ball. On the reverse side you can see part of a soccer pitch with the inscription ‘Argentine Republic’ flanked by two stars that symbolize the times Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986,” the BCRA said in a statement.

This year’s commemorative 5-peso coin (19 cents) was launched as part of FIFA’s international numismatic program.

