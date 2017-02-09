Argentina remain on top in FIFA rankings

Madrid, Feb 9 (IANS) Argentina continued to lead the latest FIFA World rankings released on Thursday.

Argentina retained their position at the top of the rankings with a total of 1,635 points, followed by Brazil in second position, and world champion Germany, third, reports Efe.

The only change among the top 10 was France, which climbed one place to sixth, replacing Colombia, now seventh.

The most significant changes in the rankings are a result of the African Cup of Nations and its champion Cameroon rocketing 29 places to 33rd, and runner-up Egypt securing their place in the top 25 at 23rd.

The top 10 list of the FIFA World rankings:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. France

7. Colombia

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Spain.

–IANS

gau/vt